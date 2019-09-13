President says he has ‘a few ideas’ on how to return Crimea

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

"I think that [the return of] Crimea is the most difficult issue. I have not yet had a meeting either in the Normandy format or with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The return of Crimea is the most difficult situation we will face. We think about this, we have several formats, we have a few ideas," Zelenskyi said at the 16th Yalta European Strategy (YES) Annual Meeting in Kyiv on Friday.

He added: "We have important meetings... and I am waiting for a meeting with the President of the United States. We are thinking about a model. We will fight to return Crimea and not just in word," Zelenskyi emphasized.

