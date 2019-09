Censor.NET reports citing National police press service.

"Someone desecrated a monument on the site of the mass murder of 54,000 Jews on Bohdanivka, Mykolaiv region. They left a note, in which they mention [President] Zelensky, [former MP] Chervonenko and me", Director of Ukrainian Jewish Committee Eduard Dolynskyi wrote.

According to him, the note was of anti-Semitic nature; it contained a threat to start a Holocaust, in case the Ukrainian land is sold.

