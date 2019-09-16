Expenditures on defense industry in 2020 to increase by almost 34 bln

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

"The expenditures on national security and defence are budgeted at the level of UAH 245.8 billion, showing an increase of 33.8 billion compared to 2019. This is one of the main priorities, and we plan to allocate these funds to different managers involved in the security and defence sector," Finance Minister Oksana Markarova announced at a briefing on Sunday.

She added that not all those funds would be distributed among specific managers since a new article appeared in the budget program regarding the funds that should be distributed by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported, the draft law on the state budget of Ukraine for 2020 was tabled in the Verkhovna Rada.