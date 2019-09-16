U.S. to keep sanctions for Crimea until Russia leaves peninsula,- Volker

Censor.NET reports citing TSN.

"The sanctions toward Crimea will remain as long as Russia will continue the occupation Crimea. The same with other sanctions," the American diplomat said.

He also allowed the possibility of the mitigation of other sanction if Moscow fulfills Minsk Agreements.

Volker reminded that Washington imposed the anti-Russian sanctions for the annexation of Crimea and non-fulfillment of Minsk Agreements.

Read more: President says he has ‘a few ideas’ on how to return Crimea

Moreover, there also number of other anti-Russian sanctions, including measures for the poisoning of Russian spy Skripal and his daughter Yulia.