Donbas terrorist placed by Ukraine court under house arrest shot dead in Mariupol. ВИДЕО+ФОТОрепортаж

At 11:36 a.m. on Monday, September 16, unknown people rang his doorbell in a residential building at Voiniv-Vyzvolyteliv Street in Mariupol and shot at close range.

The man died before the ambulance arrived. According to doctors, numerous gunshot wounds were found on the body.





According to media reports, Dzhumaev, a resident of Mariupol, worked in Kyiv as a software engineer. When the war in eastern Ukraine began, he went to Russia-occupied Donetsk to join the Pyatnashka (15th) terrorist gang.

He participated in the battles against the Ukrainian army at the Donetsk airport and in the town of Debaltseve. Then he fled to Belarus in summer 2015. In 2016, he moved to Russia.













Dzhumaev, 28, was detained in Maryinka district while trying to cross the line of contact, entering Ukrainian-controlled territory from the occupied district in Donetsk region on September 18, 2017.

He planned to visit his family. His mother currently lives in Mariupol.

On January 4, 2018, Dzhumaev's criminal case was transferred to the Maryinsky district court of Donetsk region, and on May 3, 2018, the court placed him under house arrest. He was again detained in December 2018 for assaulting a police officer, and then the court chose detention as a pretrial measure.

On August 5, 2019, the jury of Mariupol's Oktiabrsky district court again placed Dzhumaev under house arrest.