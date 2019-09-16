Ministry of Health is planning to create the Patient's Office

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"We are creating the Patient's Office the activity of whose will be aimed at the implementation of all the communication not through streets and calls, but through a well-structured instrument, an entry point. The Patient's Office will be headed by the Ministry. It will also be consisting of the Secretariat, which will be organizing its work. This will be the point of communication from which all the necessary for patients decisions and system changes will be coming out," Zoriana Skaletska, the Minister of Health of Ukraine said.

Zoriana Skaletska was appointed as the Ukrainian Minister of Health on August 29, 2019. The New Minister is an expert in the sphere of medical and pharmaceutical law.