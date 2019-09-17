Prystaiko calls ‘Zelenskyi formula’ for conflict settlement in Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko said this live on the Freedom of Speech program on the ICTV channel on Monday, September 16, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"There is no "Prystaiko formula", there is a conditional "Zelenskyi formula", which says that we take all possible steps that meet the expectations of our people," Prystaiko said.

The minister explained that Ukraine would try to release all of our fellow citizens from captivity and come into contact with our people, who remained on the other side of the contact line.