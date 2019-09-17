Avakov: setting of Hontareva's house on fire criminal pressure

Censor.NET reports citing Avakov's post on Twitter.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs has written this on Facebook.

The police are investigating the case and will do its best to detain suspects.

Unknown persons have burnt Hontareva’s house in the village of Horenychi outside Kyiv.

Read more: Law enforcers raid Ukraine's PrivatBank HQ

The police opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 194 (deliberate destruction or damage to property) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Earlier, on August 30, Hontareva said that she had been hit by a car in central London and was currently in hospital.

In addition, early on September 5, unidentified people set fire to a car registered for Hontareva's daughter-in-law.