Russia bans entry to all released Ukrainian political prisoners

"I think the ban on entry into Russia applies to everyone. They all were added to the database, it is done automatically. All the accounts are blocked, all these people are monitored and controlled," lawyer Dmitry Dinze said in the comments.

Dinze described this ban as "lifelong." According to him, this is done under a slogan of "security of the Russian Federation."

"Someone was told this, someone was not. But we are not fools, we understand perfectly well that these people are banned from entering [Russia] for life. Not for some 20 years, but for life," the lawyer emphasized.

As reported, Ukrinform journalist Roman Sushchenko, who had been released as a result of Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap on September 7, was banned from entering Russia for 20 years. His lawyer, Mark Feygin, noted that ban on entry into the Russian Federation is a common practice in court rulings. "But to be honest, I don't see a big problem in that. Roman is highly unlikely to go to Russia in the present circumstances," Feygin said.