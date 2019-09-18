11 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier killed

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired automatic grenade launcher on Ukrainian positions near Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – in the area of Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); automatic grenade launchers and small arms – outside Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used hand-held antitank grenade launcher to shell Ukrainian troops near Zalizne (42km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars, automatic grenade launchers – in the area of Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); automatic grenade launcher – near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian soldier was killed when performing a combat mission, another two were wounded over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have already opened fire from automatic grenade launcher and small arms near Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk).