Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Our proposal is to try to solve our situation on the basis of the Minsk agreements, which were concluded. If we are unsuccessful and we encounter complete resistance to move further, a possible next step will be a peacekeeping mission," Prystaiko said at a joint meeting of parliament committees on foreign policy and Ukraine's integration into the European Union on Wednesday.

