Sentsov: I testified about FSB tortures for The Hague Tribunal

Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

"When I got to the Lefortovo [pre-trial detention center in Moscow], I gave an explanation about those tortures to my lawyer. Then I made a statement at a court... They were FSB [Russian Federal Security Service] officers, a Moscow group that arrived on a specific assignment... I testified about the FSB, about their actions for The Hague Tribunal," Sentsov said in an interview with the Hromadske.

He also noted that apart from the FSB officers, there were several employees of the Security Service of Ukraine who had defected to the side of invaders.

On September 7, the prisoner swap took place between Ukraine and Russia in 35-for-35 format. Eleven illegally convicted Ukrainians returned to their homeland – Oleg Sentsov, Roman Sushchenko, Mykola Karpyuk, Oleksandr Kolchenko, Volodymyr Balukh, Stanislav Klykh, Oleksiy Syzonovych, Pavlo Hryb, Edem Bekirov, Yevhen Panov, Artur Panov – as well as 24 sailors who were captured by Russia in the Kerch Strait area in November 2018.