Court cancels house arrest of Ex-MP Yefremov

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrnews.

It was learnt this from his lawyer, Oleksandr Melnykov.

He noted that on September 18, the court considered the issue of extension of the house arrest or it alteration.

Melnykov noted that the lawyers demanded total cancellation of the measure of restraint for their client.

He also said that Yefremov would receive his foreign passport and taken his electronic ankle tracking device off.

Read more: Ex-Interior Minister Vitalii Zakharchenko arrested in absentia

On September 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Andrii Smirnov, a lawyer of Yefremov, as a deputy head of the Presidential Office.

On July 22, the Kyiv Court of Appeal released Yefremov and placed him under house arrest.