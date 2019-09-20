Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
20.09.19 11:47

OSCE reports 280 explosions in Donbas on September 19

On September 19, OSCE SMM spotted 280 explosions in the combat area in Donbas.

OSCE reports 280 explosions in Donbas on September 19

Censor.NET reports citing OSCE report.

Compared to the previous report, the number of blasts grew by more than five times; September 18, the Organization spotted 55 explosions.

"The majority of ceasefire violations, including the majority of explosions, were recorded at southerly directions of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk), areas west of Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk), and areas west and west-south-west of Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk)", reads the report.

Read more: OSCE records 55 explosions in Donbas

The OSCE observed no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region; there have been no attacks for two days straight.

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100