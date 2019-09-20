OSCE reports 280 explosions in Donbas on September 19

Censor.NET reports citing OSCE report.

Compared to the previous report, the number of blasts grew by more than five times; September 18, the Organization spotted 55 explosions.

"The majority of ceasefire violations, including the majority of explosions, were recorded at southerly directions of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk), areas west of Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk), and areas west and west-south-west of Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk)", reads the report.

The OSCE observed no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region; there have been no attacks for two days straight.