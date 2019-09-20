Russian proxies launch 13 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire 13 times on September 19," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation said in a Facebook update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on September 20, 2019.

The enemy opened fire from 82mm mortars, cannons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various systems, and small arms. Under attack were Ukrainian positions near the town of Zolote, and the villages of Mykolaivka, Bohdanivka, Vodiane, Novotroyitske, Novomykhailivka, Orikhove, Luhanske, Travneve, and Novoluhanske.

Read more: OSCE records 55 explosions in Donbas

According to the update, there were no casualties among the Ukrainian military in the past day.