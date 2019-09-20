U.S. ex-ambassador warns Zelenskyi against compromises with Kolomoiskyi

Censor.NET reports referring to his Twitter post.

"In first months in office, Zelenskyi has built considerable political capital in Ukraine and with Kyiv's friends in West, including IMF. He needs to deal carefully with Kolomoiskyi (e.g. no "compromise" on Privatbank), lest he blow much of that capital," Pifer noted.

Earlier, a number of international observers and experts said that contacts of Zelenskyi and his team with Kolomoiskyi and reports of alleged attempts to resolve the situation on PrivatBank with a controversial businessman caused harm to Ukraine.

As a reminder, the Financial Times published an article stating that the parties were seeking a compromise over the PrivatBank case.

