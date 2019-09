Censor.NET reports citing decrees №709/2019 & №710/2019.

The relevant decree has been published on the website of the head of state.

"To appoint Valerii Yevdokymov as the chairman of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine," the document says.

Be another decree, the president dismissed Yevdokymov from the post of deputy chairman of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Read more: Almost 80% of Ukrainians trust in Zelenskyi - poll