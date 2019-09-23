Russian proxies launch 15 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas: Ukrainian soldier wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led troops launched seven attacks on Ukrainian positions. In particular, the enemy fired small arms on Ukrainian defenders outside Mykolaivka (77km west of Luhansk); automatic grenade launcher – near Novohnativka (40km south of Donetsk); automatic grenade launcher and small arms – near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launcher and small arms – in the area of Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired on Ukrainian troops eight times, using grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk) and Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – outside Zalizne (42km north-east of Donetsk) and Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher – near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Zaitseve (50km north-east of Donetsk) and Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian serviceman was wounded over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have violated ceasefire three times.

In the zone of action of tactical force "East", the enemy used automatic grenade launcher to shell Joint Forces positions near Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk); weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk).