Zelenskyi signs law on impeachment

Censor.NET reports citing Verkhovna Rada website.

Ukrainian parliament passed the law on September 10.

The law envisages the special procedure for removing the president of Ukraine from office (impeachment) only in the case of treason or other crime. The impeachment procedure will be initiated by a constitutional majority of MPs.

After the decision on charges against the president is made, the Verkhovna Rada will appeal to the Constitutional Court (for an opinion on the constitutionality of the procedure of investigation and the consideration of the case on the impeachment of the president) and the Supreme Court (for an opinion that the acts of which the president is accused contain signs of treason or other crime).

It is envisaged that the decision to impeach the president will be deemed adopted if it gets support from at least three-quarters of MPs from the constitutional composition of the Verkhovna Rada.