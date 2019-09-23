150,000 lives – The Holocaust price in Lviv – The JCU President Boris Lozhkin

During the Nazi occupation, almost the entire Jewish community of Lviv was exterminated. Of the 150,000 Jews, only 2,000 Lviv Jews survived. This has been shared by the President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine Boris Lozhkin on his Facebook page. "The area of Pisky, Lviv. Up to 300,000 persons were executed in the Pisky area between 1941 and 1943, most of them Jews. The Lviv ghetto – Yaniv concentration camp – Pisky. That was the last route for most of the 150,000 Lviv Jews," he wrote.

In memory of the Jews who died in the Holocaust, representatives of the current Jewish community of Lviv read out the names of the Ukrainian Righteous Among the Nations.

It should be noted that the project "The Righteous People of My City", initiated by the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine, is ongoing in Ukraine.

"Remembering the innocent victims of the Holocaust, one must also remember the heroes, for whom the universal values were more valuable than their own lives," Boris Lozhkin wrote. Sixteen streets in different cities and villages have already been named after the Righteous Among the Nations. I hope that Lviv will also join soon the JCU initiative," said Boris Lozhkin.

The today's event is greatly contrasted by the acts of vandalism that have taken place in the Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions. The vandals left messages with threats against Jews. Law enforcement authorities have started criminal proceedings in both cases.