Zelenskyi urges Ukrainians to call NABU hotline to report on bribery, corruption facts

Censor.NET reports citing Zelenskyii's post on Facebook.

"Dear Ukrainians, I often encouraged you to take part in some kind of challenge or flash mob. Now it's time for the biggest one. Every citizen of Ukraine can take part. You don't need to record any videos, you don't need to set any hashtags. You just need one thing – to live by the law. Ukraine's path to success is a two-way road. We, as the government, will work honestly, but we also need your step forward," he said in a video message posted on his Facebook page on Monday.

Zelenskyi said that Ukraine will not be able to revive the economy if taxes are not paid, and this applies to everyone: from an oligarch to the taxi driver. He also said that corruption could not be defeated if Ukrainians turned a blind eye to it or became an accomplice in milking public funds.

"And now I am addressing the citizens: if they demand a bribe from you, offer a kickback or some other corruption scheme, please do not be silent. There is no need to write in social networks "everything is lost," "these are the same as those," "Zelenskyi appointed his "facilitators." Here is the phone 0 800 503 200. This is the NABU hotline, call and inform, and law enforcement agencies will respond and punish," he said.

Read more: President Zelenskyi starts visit to United States

Zelenskyi urged to remember that "Europe does not begin from the state border."

"Europe starts with a cigarette butt that goes into the trash can, with a seat belt fastened, with paid utility bills and taxes, with the answer 'no,' when your company is asked to 'force the government into submission" at a tender. Let's take small steps every day to meet another mentality. Let's make our contribution and together we will become the founders and shareholders of the new prosperous Ukraine. I start with myself, I sign the law on impeachment of the president adopted by the parliament. Let's finally prove to ourselves that Ukrainians can live differently, honestly and legally. Let's do it together!" he said in a statement.