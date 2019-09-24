British American Tobacco company changes Kyiv to Bucharest

Censor.NET reports citing NV.ua.

At the request of the publication, the Kyiv office of British American Tobacco reported that the decision was due, among other things, to the unpredictable fiscal and regulatory policy of the Ukrainian government.

The company also assured that the changes would not cause a significant review of the state in Ukraine.

Earlier in September, British American Tobacco announced an "important step towards simplifying business and transforming the company into a more efficient and flexible organization." Its goal is to develop a portfolio of new products.

British American Tobacco Ukraine was established in 1993 at the base of a tobacco factory in Pryluky. The company's portfolio includes international brands KENT, Rothmans, Pall Mall, Vogue, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Capri, Glo, as well as national Pryluki cigarettes. In 2018, the company paid over 65 million dollars in taxes to the state budget of Ukraine. It is part of the British American Tobacco Group, which is the world's second-largest tobacco company.