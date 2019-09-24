General Court of EU annuls EU sanctions against Viktor Yanukovych

Censor.NET reports citing 5 Channel.

"The decision of the European Court dated September 24, 2019 on the lifting of sanctions against former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych for 2018-2019 is a confirmation of the illegality and groundlessness of their introduction by EU authorities and a weighty reason for their speedy complete lifting and rehabilitation of Viktor Yanukovych as a person unjustly suffered from political persecution both in Ukraine and in the European Union," Kirasir wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

However, he did not specify which European Court made such a decision. According to a letter, written by Kirasir, which is available for Interfax-Ukraine, he specified that General Court of the European Union (Luxembourg) made the decision.

At the same time, Kirasir expressed his conviction that by the current decision, "the European Court has finally confirmed the groundlessness of the earlier allegations of political opponents of Viktor Yanukovych."

"The lawyers of President Yanukovych will seek criminal prosecution of all those involved in organizing his political prosecution and falsifying cases against him, and restoring justice," the spokesperson of Oleksandr Yanukovych said.