Macron confirms planned Normandy Four meeting

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"In the coming weeks," said Macron when he was asked about a possible date for the next meeting of Normandy contact group.

Earlier, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystayko suggested that the meeting of the Norman Four (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) would most likely take place in mid-October in Paris. He emphasized that one of the conditions of this summit is the written agreement of the Steinmeier formula at a meeting of the Trilateral contact group in Minsk.

The last meeting of the Normandy contact group was held in 2016.