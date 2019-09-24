High Council of Justice elects new chairman

Censor.NET reports citing HCJ press service.

"The High Council of Justice has decided to terminate the powers of Chairman of the High Council of Justice Volodymyr Hovorukha on the basis of his [resignation] statement," the report reads.

According to Article 22 of the law of Ukraine "On the High Council of Justice," the HCJ chairman is elected from among council members for a term of two years.

Hovorukha was elected a member of the High Council of Justice on March 6, 2018. Between April 16, 2019 and September 24, 2019, he served as chairman of the High Council of Justice.