25.09.19 12:07

Zelenskyi invites Kazakh president to visit Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokaev have held a meeting in New York, the president’s press service has reported.

"As part of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokaev," reads the report.

In particular, the parties discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues. Volodymyr Zelenskyi invited Kassym-Jomart Tokaev to visit Ukraine.

As reported, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, President Zelenskyi also met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte.

