Ukraine's President met with Angela Merkel. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

It is reported that the parties discussed the preparation for the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy format aimed to agree on further steps to resolve the conflict in east Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi informed Angela Merkel of the security situation in east Ukraine, as well as of the efforts of the Ukrainian side to rebuild the destroyed bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska.

The Head of State confirmed that Ukraine remained consistent in fulfilling its commitments to peaceful settlement in Donbas using political and diplomatic mechanisms, the press service reports.

It is said that the Federal Chancellor of Germany emphasized the continued support for the efforts of Ukraine aimed at establishing peace in the east of the country and noted the importance of careful preparation for the meeting in the Normandy format in order to achieve efficient results.

