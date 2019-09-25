27 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier killed

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, sniping weapons and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led troops launched 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions. In particular, the enemy fired grenade launchers of different systems, sniping weapons and small arms on Ukrainian defenders outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher and small arms – outside Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol) and Novoselivka Druha (36km north-east of Mariupol); small arms – in the area of Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol), Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk), Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk) and Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired on Ukrainian troops ten times, using 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, automatic grenade launcher and small arms – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – in the area of Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); automatic grenade launcher and small arms – outside Zaitseve (50km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems – near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); small arms – in the area of Troitske (69km west of Luhansk).

One Ukrainian serviceman was killed and one more was wounded in the enemy shooting over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have violated ceasefire four times.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the enemy used hand-held antitank grenade launcher and small arms to shell Joint Forces positions near Marinka.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders fired 82mm mortars, automatic grenade launcher and small arms on Ukrainian troops near Travneve; grenade launchers of different systems and sniping weapons – in the area of Novoluhanske.

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded.