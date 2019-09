Censor.NET reports citing FM Vadym Prystaiko post on Twitter.

The agreement was reached between Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Vadym Prystaiko, and Minister of Foreign Relations of Colombia, Carlos Holmes Trujillo Garcia, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

On April 13, 2018, Ukraine agreed with Uruguay on visa-free travels.

