Government approves bill on land market

As reported by Censor.NET.

"This bill, which we have approved today, will be submitted to the Parliament. Ukrainian land should be bought only by Ukrainian citizens and companies. The only exception stipulated in the law is that foreigners can inherit the land. That is, if foreigners have the right to inherit the land, they can get the proprietary right, but the land should be sold within a year," Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Honcharuk said at a briefing after the Cabinet’s meeting.

He noted that the bill’s wording would be published soon and it did not differ much from the wording that had been earlier posted on the website of the Ministry of Economic Development.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to submit the bill on the agricultural land market to the Verkhovna Rada until October 1, 2019. The Parliament is expected to adopt it by December 1.