Congress to demand from White House access to Trump’s talks with Putin

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

U.S. Congress intends to demand from the White House to provide access to phone talks of Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as other leaders as Reuters reported citing Adam Schiff, the U.S. House Intelligence Committee’s Chairman.

"I think the paramount need here is to protect the national security of the United States and see whether in the conversations with other world leaders - and in particular with Putin - that the president was also undermining our security in a way that he thought would personally benefit his campaign," Schiff said.

The Congress will investigate the complaint of the informant, which said that Trump demanded the political support from the president of Ukraine to win the 2020 election campaign over his rival Joe Biden.

The democrats say that Trump’s actions jeopardized the national security and integrity of elections in the U.S.

The informant mentioned in the complaint the phone call during which Trump asked President Zelensky to begin the investigation against ex-Vice-President, Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter.