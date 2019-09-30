Russian proxies launch 26 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to launch attacks on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired automatic grenade launchers and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk) and Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); hand-held grenade launchers and small arms – in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk) and Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol); hand-held grenade launcher – outside Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol); under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms – near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); small arms – outside Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk), Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) and Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used 120mm and 82mm mortars, hand-held grenade launchers and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm mortars – in the area of Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, automatic grenade launcher and small arms – outside Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – in the area of Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars, automatic grenade launcher and small arms – near Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk); 120mm and 82mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – in the area of Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – in the area of Vilne (70km south-west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – outside Zolote (60km west of Luhansk); weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have already opened fire from small arms near Novotroitske and from 82mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles and small arms outside Vodiane. No casualties have been reported.