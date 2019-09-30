Ukraine's ex-Prosecutor General Lutsenko went to United Kingdom to learn English

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrnews.

"Yurii Lutsenko had planned this for a long time and he is now taking English courses in the UK. He flew away on Sunday and will be out of Ukraine for the next month and a half," Sargan said.

According to the spokesperson, the ex-Prosecutor General’s departure has nothing to do with the scandal in the United States over the transcript of a conversation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which mentions the investigation of the Burisma company and the son of former US Vice President Hunter Biden.

