Riaboshapka appoints Kharkiv regional prosecutor

Censor.NET reports citing Pravda.

"On September 30, 2019, Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka signed an order appointing Oleksandr Filchakov as prosecutor of Kharkiv region," the report reads.

On September 25, Riaboshapka dismissed Yuriy Danylchenko, who held the post from August 2014.

Earlier, the prosecutor general dismissed the prosecutors of the Vinnytsia, Volyn, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Lviv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions.

