01.10.19 12:09

Riaboshapka appoints Kharkiv regional prosecutor

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka has appointed Oleksandr Filchakov as Kharkiv regional prosecutor, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office has reported.

Censor.NET reports citing Pravda.

"On September 30, 2019, Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka signed an order appointing Oleksandr Filchakov as prosecutor of Kharkiv region," the report reads.

On September 25, Riaboshapka dismissed Yuriy Danylchenko, who held the post from August 2014.

Earlier, the prosecutor general dismissed the prosecutors of the Vinnytsia, Volyn, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Lviv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions.

