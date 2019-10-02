President: Elections in occupied Donbas won’t be held as long as Russian military stationed there

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We will prepare all the safeguards. We will not conduct elections if [Russian] military stay there," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said at a briefing on Tuesday, answering journalists' questions about what safeguards would be provided to ensure the absence of Russian troops in the territory of Donbas during the conduct of local elections there.

He also assured that the elections’ structure had not been discussed yet and stressed that "no elections can be held and will be held at the barrel of machine guns."

"If we want elections to be held in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine, we understand that there can be no machine guns and that we must control the border," the President added.

Read more: Batkivshchyna sees 'Steinmeier formula' as threat to Ukraine's national security

Zelenskyi noted that the date of holding local elections in the temporarily occupied territory of Donbas had not been discussed yet.