Russian proxies launch 13 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to launch attacks on positions of the Joint Forces. In addition, the enemy opened fire from heavy machine guns and small arms in the areas of disengagement of troops and equipment near Zolote and Bohdanivka thereby violating the Minsk agreements," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired small arms on Ukrainian positions near Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – in the disengagement area near Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol), Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk) and Novohnativka (40km south of Donetsk); automatic grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and small arms – near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used 82mm mortars to shell Ukrainian troops near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – in the area of Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk); small arms – in the disengagement area near Zolote (60km west of Luhansk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have already opened fire from automatic grenade launcher near Mykolaivka (77km west of Luhansk); heavy machine guns – outside Novohnativka and Novotroitske; small arms – in the area of Pavlopil. No casualties have been reported.