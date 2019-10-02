President’s Office confirms participation of Zelenskyi and Lukashenko in Forum of Regions

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

"On October 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will take part in the Second Forum of the Regions of Ukraine and Belarus in Zhytomyr," the statement reads.

According to the President’s Office, a number of bilateral documents on cooperation between the regions of Ukraine and Belarus will be signed in the framework of the forum.

During the scheduled talks, the heads of state will discuss a wide range of topical issues of Ukrainian-Belarusian cooperation.

