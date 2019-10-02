Electronic document exchange system between state agencies launched – Dubilet

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The system that allows not using conventional paper form works. But I'm sure that in October state agencies won't be able to completely switch to it," Dubilet said.

He noted that from this week the government began summarizing weekly statistics and working with each body generating paper documents separately.

"I think that gradually, over the course of one to two months we will reduce paperwork, with the exception of secret ones, to a minimum," the minister added.

