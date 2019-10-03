40 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier got injured

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, antitank missile system, grenade launchers of different systems, and small arms to launch attacks on positions of the Joint Forces. In addition, invaders opened fire from 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, and small arms in the disengagement area near Zolote (60km west of Luhansk), " the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces used hand-held grenade launchers, small arms, and drone with a grenade to attack Ukrainian positions near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, and small arms – in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); automatic grenade launcher – near Mykolaivka (77km west of Luhansk); heavy machine guns – outside Novohnativka (40km south of Donetsk); antitank missile system, mounted antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and small arms – in the area of Novohryhorivka (61km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – near Verkhniotoretske (22km north-east of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); hand-held grenade launcher – outside Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – in the area of Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk), Kriakivka (37km north-west of Luhansk) and Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, and small arms – outside Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, and small arms – outside Zolote (60km west of Luhansk); automatic grenade launcher and heavy machine gun – in the area of Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher and heavy machine gun – near Troitske (69km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortar, mounted antitank grenade launcher and small arms – in the area of Vilne (70km south-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher and small arms – in the area of Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in the enemy shooting over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have violated ceasefire ten times.