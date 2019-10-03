Parliament approves law on concession

Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

A total of 257 MPs voted in favor of the bill.

"In Ukraine, the transfer of state property to concession is currently regulated by four different laws that contradict each other. At the same time, the current legislation does not stipulate transparent procedures for developing concession projects and tenders for the concessionaire's choice. We propose this to be changed by bill No.1046. It envisages the possibility, in particular, of providing non-monetary investor support. It may be transmission lines or the allocation a land plot. We protect the interests of the state by the right to replace the concessionaire. And introduce the possibility to involve advisers who improve the quality of development of concession projects," said deputy head of the parliamentary committee on economic development, Roksolana Pidlasa, when representing the bill in the parliament’s session hall.

According to the explanatory note, the use of a concession mechanism will enable the state to attract significant private investment to modernize and improve the use of infrastructure such as seaports, river ports, highways, airports, and other state-owned facilities.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers and law enforcement agencies, stated that the parliament should adopt the law on concession until October 1, 2019.