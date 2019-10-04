41 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier died

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to launch attacks on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired grenade launchers of different systems and small arms near Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk) and Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk); small arms – in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk) and Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); automatic grenade launcher and small arms – in the area of Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol) and Verkhniotoretske (22km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm mortars and small arms – near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – outside Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher and small arms – in the area of Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk); automatic grenade launcher – near Novohnativka (40km south of Donetsk); small arms - Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used 82mm and 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars and grenade launchers of different systems – in the area of Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars, mounted antitank grenade launcher and small arms – in the area of Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – near Troitske (69km west of Luhansk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms - Vilne (70km south-west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Zolote (60km west of Luhansk); automatic grenade launcher and small arms – near Popasna (69km west of Luhansk).

One Ukrainian serviceman was killed over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have already opened fire three times. No casualties have been reported.