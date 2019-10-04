Rada appoints 17 new CEC members

As reported by Censor.NET.

Respective decisions were taken on Friday by 310-375 MPs when 226 would be enough to pass them.

12 of 17 CEC members were nominated by the Servant of the People party.

Read more: Ukrainian parliament dissolves CEC

In particular, they are: lawyer / member of the political council of the UKROP party, Vitalii Hren; senior adviser of the legal department of the Verkhovna Rada administration, Oleksandra Karmaza; employee of the affairs management department of the Verkhovna Rada Administration / deputy head of the legal department of the European Solidarity secretariat, Olena Hataullina; executive secretary of the executive committee of the Bila Tserkva City Council, Serhii Postivyi; science adviser of the Higher Administrative Court, Volodymyr Perepeliuk; notary officer, Oksana Boyarchuk; constitutional law and theoretical legal disciplines department chair at the Ukraina open international university, Yurii Fritskyi; professor of the state building department at the National Legal University, Pavlo Liubchenko.