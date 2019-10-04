Ukrainian and Belarusian enterprises sign contracts for more than half a billion dollars

Censor.NET reports citing the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI) press service.

"The eighth session of the Belarus-Ukraine Business Cooperation Advisory Council was held in Zhytomyr as part of the Second Forum of the Regions of Ukraine and Belarus. During the meeting, the parties signed contracts for more than half a billion dollars," the statement says.

According to UCCI President Hennadiy Chyzhykov, Belarus is a very important trade partner of Ukraine. In terms of mutual trade in the first half of this year, it ranks fifth among all countries of the world (after China, Russia, Germany and Poland).

During the session, the priority directions of trade and economic cooperation of the regions of Belarus and Ukraine were discussed, as well as the issues related to transit of goods through the territory of Ukraine to Belarus, the EEU and the EU, the possibilities of Belarus-Ukraine investment cooperation, and some successful projects that have been implemented.

The event was attended by the leaders of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine and Belarus, ambassadors of both states, as well as more than 300 business representatives.