Ukrainian journalist Sharoiko released from Belarus prison

"Another Ukrainian prisoner, journalist Pavlo Sharoiko, sentenced to eight years in Belarus, has been pardoned and is already at home in Ukraine," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi posted on Twitter.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova posted a on her Facebook page video of meeting with the Ukrainian journalist.

As reported, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said at the meeting with Ukrainian media representatives on September 26 that he was ready to settle the issue of pardoning Pavlo Sharoiko, who had been convicted in Belarus for alleged espionage, in the nearest future in exchange for similar steps regarding Belarusian citizen Yuriy Politika convicted in Ukraine.

Belarus-based UA:Ukrainian Radio correspondent, Ukrainian citizen Pavlo Sharoiko was arrested in Minsk on October 25, 2017. The State Security Committee of Belarus found him guilty of espionage and the creation of agent network. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

On Friday, October 4, a plenary meeting of the 2nd Forum of Regions of Ukraine and Belarus is held in Zhytomyr with the participation of Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Alexander Lukashenko.