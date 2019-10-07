U.S. TV channel reports on new whistleblower in 'Ukraine scandal' in U.S.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

According to lawyer Mark Zaid, who represents the interests of this person, he has more specific data regarding the conversation between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine.

He turned to Atkinson to declare his intention to share this information. It is assumed that the data of this person confirm the information about the conversation previously transmitted by the first whistleblower, American media noted.

According to the report, the new informant is an employee of one of the U.S. intelligence services. Zaid noted that this person has not yet had direct contact with congressmen. Zaid also represents the interests of the first whistleblower in this case.

ABC News notes that, according to the first whistleblower, several officials of the U.S. administration have data on the telephone conversation between Trump and Zelenskyi.

The White House previously published a transcript of Trump's conversation with Zelenskyi. The document follows that the American president in the conversation really told about the affairs of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter in Ukraine. However, based on the published document, it is impossible to draw an unambiguous conclusion about the pressure on Zelenskyi during the conversation. The president of Ukraine said earlier that Trump did not exert pressure on him.