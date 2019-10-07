25 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier killed another one - wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, sniping weapons and small arms to launch attacks on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In addition, the enemy violated the Minsk agreements deliberately, having shelled disengagement area near Zolote (60km west of Luhansk), using mounted antitank grenade launcher and small arms.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired weapons on infantry fighting vehicles and grenade launchers of different systems on Ukrainian positions near Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher, sniping weapons and small arms – outside Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launcher and small arms – in the area of Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); automatic grenade launcher and small arms – near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems – outside Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk), Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol) and Novohnativka (40km south of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher – near Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk); small arms – in the area of Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk)

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used 82mm, under-barrel grenade launcher and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); small arms – outside Popasna (69km west of Luhansk); mounted antitank grenade launcher and small arms – in the area of Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher – in the area of Zolote (60km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars – near Zaitseve (50km north-east of Donetsk) and Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, hand-held grenade launcher – near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian serviceman was killed and one more was wounded over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have already opened fire from 82mm mortar and small arms near Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk). No casualties among Joint Forces units have been reported.