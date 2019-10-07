Kuleba: European integration course remains unchangeable for Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"This course is unchangeable. I have been in this story since August 16, when I was invited to the post of deputy prime minister. From that moment on, I have never heard a hint at any meeting that we could change the course," Kuleba said at a meeting with business representatives on Monday.

Moreover, the official added that society doesn’t want to reverse this course, since the Constitution of Ukraine clearly states in which direction the country should move.

He also recalled that the government has set the goal of achieving all EU membership requirements within the next five years and will move towards that goal.

At the same time, the official called on Ukrainians to be ready that the "big neighbour" may try to prevent Ukraine from moving in the chosen direction. But in his opinion, everyone should understand that changing Ukraine’s course to the other side is unacceptable and economically unprofitable.