Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The disengagement process was scheduled to begin today, as agreed by our negotiating team [in the Trilateral Contact Group] in Minsk," Prystaiko said at a joint press conference with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics in Kyiv on Monday.

"To our deep regret, you know that Petrivske and Zolote came under attack several days ago. As you remember, we agreed to begin the disengagement on the seventh day of truce in this area," he said.

