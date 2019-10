Censor.NET reports citing decree №738/2019.

The presidential decree dealing with the matter is titled 'On urgent measures for providing preconditions for the passage of individuals and automobiles across the Siversky Donets River in the Stanytsia Luhanska district of Luhansk region and through the relevant entry/exit checkpoints' dated October 7.

Watch more: Zelenskyi, Lukashenko meet in Zhytomyr. VIDEO