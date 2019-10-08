Russia extradites suspected in murder Vadym Olenchyk to Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"As for today, Solomensky district court of Kyiv granted the application of Kyiv Prosecutor’s Office #9 on his detention for 60 days without a right for a bail. The suspect does not plead guilty but his involvement in the crime confirmed by investigative actions and expert studies," Nadia Maksymets, the Spokesperson of Kyiv Prosecutor’s Office reported.

According to her, the process of return of Olenchyk started at the beginning of 2019. On February 15, 2019, the Prosecutor General’s Office filed the request to Russia on the extradition of the suspect to prosecute him. On August 2, the request was granted. The extradition process finished last week.

In January 2019, Russian Interpol workers detained Ukrainian kickboxer Vadym Olenchyk wanted for a murder committed in Kyiv and carjacking.